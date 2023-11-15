2023 November 15 18:07

EU Commission welcomes deal on first-ever EU law to curb methane emissions in the EU and globally

The Commission welcomes the provisional agreement reached between the European Parliament and Council on a new EU Regulation to reduce energy sector methane emissions in Europe and in global supply chains. The agreement is crucial to delivering the European Green Deal and reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55% by 2030. The agreement comes just a few weeks ahead of COP28, where the EU will continue its engagement with international partners on reducing methane emissions.



The Regulation aims to stop the avoidable release of methane into the atmosphere and to minimise leaks of methane by fossil energy companies operating in the EU.

The Commission will also put in place a global methane emitters monitoring tool and a rapid alert mechanism for super-emitting events, with information on the magnitude, recurrence and location of high methane-emitting sources both within and outside the EU. As part of this tool, the Commission will be able to request prompt information on action to address these leaks by the countries concerned;

As of January 2027, the Regulation requires that new import contracts for oil, gas and coal can be only concluded if the same monitoring, reporting and verification obligations are applied by exporters as for EU producers. The Regulation will set out a methane intensity methodology and maximum levels to be met for new contracts for oil, gas and coal.

These new transparency obligations on international partners will inform the EU's bilateral and multilateral dialogues with global energy partners. Over 150 countries have committed to reduce their methane emissions by signing up to the Global Methane Pledge with the aim of reducing methane emissions by 30% by 2030, and this tool will help us to work with partners to achieve these important goals.



