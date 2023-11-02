2023 November 2 11:28

QatarEnergy LNG delivers the 1,000th LNG shipment to South Hook LNG Terminal

QatarEnergy LNG has delivered the 1,000th LNG shipment to the South Hook LNG Terminal at Milford Haven in the United Kingdom, according to the company's release.

The delivery was made by the Q-Max LNG carrier “Mozah,” which already has another landmark achievement to its name: the 10,000th LNG cargo from Ras Laffan Port in 2006.



With the arrival of the 1,000th vessel, South Hook Terminal has received and processed almost 100 million tonnes of LNG, which is the equivalent of supplying natural gas to every household in the UK for almost 5 years.

Located on the Pembrokeshire coast near Milford Haven in Wales, South Hook LNG Terminal became commercially operational in 2009 with the arrival of its commissioning cargo on board the QFlex class LNG carrier “Tembek”.

The terminal has the capacity to process up to 20% of the United Kingdom’s needs of natural gas.