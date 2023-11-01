2023 November 1 13:29

PSA Singapore and Pacific International Lines expand collaboration on sustainability solutions to decarbonise global supply chain

In a collective journey towards achieving net zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions, PSA Singapore (PSA) and Pacific International Lines (PIL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to jointly develop sustainable solutions to cut carbon emissions and optimise maritime efficiency, according to PIL's release.

The collaboration between the two long-time partners includes the development of a set of low carbon emission routes for containers shipped by PIL via PSA. Beyond the MOU, both partners are also cooperating in GHG emissions reduction levers such as the use of reclaimed refrigerant and the adoption of PSA’s OptEVoyage, a digital solution for vessels to arrive at the port just in time to achieve bunker savings and carbon emissions reduction.

PSA has extensive know-how and experience in container port operations and managing cargo flows, and PIL is the largest home-grown carrier in Southeast Asia with strong networks in Asia, Africa, Middle East, Latin America and Oceania. The two leaders in their respective fields, with a common goal to achieve net zero emissions by 2050, will leverage each other’s expertise, resources and innovation to work towards developing low carbon pathways.

In April 2022, PIL successfully conducted a biofuel trial using a blend of fatty acid methyl esters (FAME) and very low sulfur fuel oil (VLSFO). Encouraged by the results, PIL intends to trial another blend of biofuel on its Singapore Qinzhou Shuttle (SQS) service as part of this MOU. This trial will involve a blend of 24% FAME with VLSFO.