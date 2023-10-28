  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 October 28 16:05

    PortNews Week 43 headlines summary

    Ports and Hydraulic Engineering:

    • Russian seaports in Q3 2023: infographics and analytics
    • Nine-month throughput at the Far East sea checkpoints up by 9.4%.
    • Construction of a methanol marine terminal starts in Nakhodka.
    • Dredging of the lower access channel began as part of the Gorodets hydroelectric complex redevelopment.
    • The Astrakhan port boundaries expanded to include a quay wall for grain laden dry cargo ships.
    • Chinese group set to build a grain terminal in Sukhodol Bay, Primorsky Krai.
    • Rostransmodernization: The Volkhov Lock bridge systems tests completed successfully.

    Shipping and Logistics

    • FESCO expands its fleet with container ship Kapitan Byankin.
    • If previously the main points of tension on world maritime trade routes were The Black, South China, Mediterranean and Baltic seas become main tensions points in maritime trade
    • Vladmorrybport and the Jinzhou Port to launch a direct line service.
    • Shiploads on Russia’s North-West to Far East short sea trade soar more than 80% from 15%, official says
    • Astrakhan Port creates a shipping company to operate in the Caspian Sea.
    • TransContainer offers the intermodal containers delivery by river and rail transport.
    • A shipment of metal from China was delivered to Kaliningrad via the Northern Sea Route for the first time.


    Shipbuilding and Ship Repair

    • The RDB 66.62 series M/V Stor enters service.
    • The seventh of Project RDB 66.62 series of eight inland ships was delivered in Krasnoyarsk.
    • RSPP analyzed the use of “zero” VAT for ship repair business.
    • Project 22220 nuclear icebreaker Ural successfully completes drydocking at Baltic Shipyard.
    • The RSD71 dry cargo ship Constructor Egorov was successfully launched.
    • The new Project 4395 dredger Evgeniy Pleskevich passes acceptance trials.
    • Following ‘keel-per-crab quota’ auctions results, investments in new fishing vessels construction estimated at RUB 46-47 billion – VARPE.
    • Marine Engineering Bureau St. Pb develops KSK 1000 DF Dry Bulk / Container carrier design.

    Bunker Market

    • Following the fuel price growth, bunker prices also gain since the end of June 2023.
2023 October 30

18:05 Equinor signs new supply agreement for natural gas with Germany’s major energy company RWE
17:33 Export of South Korean passenger cars up 16 pct in Q3 on eco-friendly models
16:45 CSSC Chengxi Shipyard delivers new eco-friendly bulker to Huaxia Leasing
16:05 Rauma shipyard celebrates the launch and christening of Spirit of Tasmania IV
15:30 Anemoi signs deal with Hudong-Zhonghua Shipbuilding Group to develop Rotor Sail designs for LNG carriers
15:03 Mitsui and Hokuriku Electric Power Company to develop a hydrogen-ammonia supply chain in the Port of Tsuruga
14:51 Damen Shipyards delivers three new ASD Tugs to Poland’s WUZ Port and Maritime Services
14:23 HD Korea Shipbuilding bags 231.8 bln-won order for crude carriers
13:50 NCSP’s nine-month net profit rose 3.8% to RUB 22.2 bn
13:30 Eastern Pacific adds three more 210,000-dwt bulker newbuildings to its original order at Qingdao Beihai Shipbuilding Heavy Industry
13:08 CRE Train East Corridor surpasses 4,500 trips in 2023
12:53 Chinese drilling giant rejects Norwegian national security concerns over rig charters
12:32 Hanwha Ocean to design digital vessels with ABS
10:54 Boskalis orders large 31,000 m3 trailing suction hopper dredger from Royal IHC
10:19 Fincantieri and Leonardo sign MoU for the underwater systems
09:57 CMA CGM to adapt the setup of its EURAF 1 service connecting North Europe with West Africa

2023 October 29

16:01 Kongsberg Digital introduces VPM application to optimise merchant fleet
14:19 HaiSea Wamis completes world’s 1st tanker escort with full electric power
13:24 Boskalis and Royal IHC reach agreement on contract for a 31,000 m3 TSHD
12:07 The València Port Pilots’ Corporation starts up its advanced simulator
11:48 NBBB contracted to build NOMARS uncrewed autonomous vessel for Dep't of Defense's R&D agency
10:53 Hamburg, Halifax and Valencia ports to create innovation hubs

2023 October 28

15:39 Harren Group announces its new Harren Ship Management brand
14:02 COSCO SHIPPING Ports' total throughput increased by 4.1% YoY to 35,603,127 TEU in Jul-Sept 2023
12:18 GCMD unveils timelines for pilot tests of crude algae oil, bio-methanol and renewable LNG
11:58 Fuel oil and VGO exports from Russia to India hit record high in Sept - Reuters
10:45 Bunker Holding and ammonia producer NeoGreen ink agreement

2023 October 27

18:06 Knutsen takes delivery of third LNG carrier
17:42 HD Hyundai develops electric propulsion system for large ships
17:23 China's Zhoushan jumps to 4th place in global ship bunker port rankings
17:06 Manisa orders up to 8 cargo ships from CSSC Guangxi Shipbuilding
16:32 Containerships hit their highest average age to date
16:19 China ports container volume rises 5.2% from January to September 2023
15:46 MOL and Cosmo Oil sign MoU to study ocean transport for development of CCS value chain
14:43 Sevmash starts building a huge dock for floating out nuclear submarines
14:23 Port Houston container volume down 4% in September 2023
13:52 ONE launches India Ocean Mediterranean service
13:36 Baltic Shipyard received first shipment of Project 22220 Chukotka nuclear icebreaker’s RITM-200 propulsion
13:23 GTT and Deltamarin secure AiP from Lloyd’s Register for the design of an LNG dual-fuel VLCC
12:54 Olaf Gelhausen appointed as Chief Operating Officer of APM Terminals
12:02 Israel to pay compensation for ships damaged in Gaza war
11:02 Transnet National Ports Authority issues RFI for the development of a terminal facility and related facilities for hydrogen initiatives
10:52 Tecon Santos invests $520 million in container terminal expansion
10:14 Venice Energy and Origin Energy reach agreement on the Outer Harbor LNG import terminal to be built at Port Adelaide

2023 October 26

18:06 Seacor sells Inland River Transport Holdings to Ingram
17:41 Finland LNG terminal to open booking for winter slots on Friday
17:20 Marine battery system developed in Singapore receives approval from Bureau Veritas
17:08 MABUX: Bunker Weekly Outlook, Week 43, 2023
17:02 Silverstream Technologies and MAN Energy Solutions sign collaboration agreement
16:43 MAN Energy Solutions wins the contract for the delivery of three integrally-geared compressor trains to the first large-scale carbon capture and storage project in the Netherlands
16:28 LR to class Vard built methanol-ready Commissioning Service Operations Vessels
15:56 Cavotec signs long-term service agreement with COSCO Group
15:39 MEPs back plans to boost Europe's Net-Zero technology production
14:13 APM Terminals and DP World spearhead roadmap for accelerating electrification of port operations in bid for net-zero
13:55 Guangxi Shipbuilding sign contract Manisa for eight general cargoships
13:41 Hutchison Ports completes 50% of the expansion of the terminal in the Mexican port of Lazaro Cardenas
12:58 TotalEnergies commissions its LNG floating terminal in the Port of Le Havre
12:56 Shiploads on Russia’s North-West to Far East short sea trade soar more than 80% from 15%, official says
11:12 HD Hyundai signs $3.9 bln shipbuilding deal with Qatar Energy
10:47 Baltic Shipyard marks heavy unit loading milestone on the Chukotka icebreaker
10:45 The Ocean Alliance to become the largest box shipping alliance
10:24 Seaside LNG takes delivery of new barge Clean Everglades
09:56 Fincantieri announces the launching of the first phase of the European Patrol Corvette project
09:23 Project 22220 nuclear icebreaker Ural successfully completes drydocking at Baltic Shipyard

2023 October 25

18:06 Harland & Wolff awarded £61 million SeaRose FPSO contract
17:42 Bearing AI releases Fleet Deployment Optimizer
17:19 Yara and Navigator Holdings lead investment into Azane Fuel Solutions to realize world’s first ammonia bunkering solution
16:47 Airbus renews its transatlantic fleet with lower-emission ships