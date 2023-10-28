PortNews Week 43 headlines summary
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering:
- Russian seaports in Q3 2023: infographics and analytics
- Nine-month throughput at the Far East sea checkpoints up by 9.4%.
- Construction of a methanol marine terminal starts in Nakhodka.
- Dredging of the lower access channel began as part of the Gorodets hydroelectric complex redevelopment.
- The Astrakhan port boundaries expanded to include a quay wall for grain laden dry cargo ships.
- Chinese group set to build a grain terminal in Sukhodol Bay, Primorsky Krai.
- Rostransmodernization: The Volkhov Lock bridge systems tests completed successfully.
Shipping and Logistics
- FESCO expands its fleet with container ship Kapitan Byankin.
- If previously the main points of tension on world maritime trade routes were The Black, South China, Mediterranean and Baltic seas become main tensions points in maritime trade
- Vladmorrybport and the Jinzhou Port to launch a direct line service.
- Shiploads on Russia’s North-West to Far East short sea trade soar more than 80% from 15%, official says
- Astrakhan Port creates a shipping company to operate in the Caspian Sea.
- TransContainer offers the intermodal containers delivery by river and rail transport.
- A shipment of metal from China was delivered to Kaliningrad via the Northern Sea Route for the first time.
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- The RDB 66.62 series M/V Stor enters service.
- The seventh of Project RDB 66.62 series of eight inland ships was delivered in Krasnoyarsk.
- RSPP analyzed the use of “zero” VAT for ship repair business.
- Project 22220 nuclear icebreaker Ural successfully completes drydocking at Baltic Shipyard.
- The RSD71 dry cargo ship Constructor Egorov was successfully launched.
- The new Project 4395 dredger Evgeniy Pleskevich passes acceptance trials.
- Following ‘keel-per-crab quota’ auctions results, investments in new fishing vessels construction estimated at RUB 46-47 billion – VARPE.
- Marine Engineering Bureau St. Pb develops KSK 1000 DF Dry Bulk / Container carrier design.
Bunker Market
- Following the fuel price growth, bunker prices also gain since the end of June 2023.