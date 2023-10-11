2023 October 11 12:09

Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables sign export cable contracts for Baltyk II & III offshore wind farms

A consortium of Jan De Nul Group and Hellenic Cables will design, manufacture, transport and install a package of four 220 kV HVAC export cables to connect the Polish offshore wind farms Baltyk II and Baltyk III to shore. Upon completion, these wind farms developed by the joint venture of Equinor and Polenergia will provide green electricity to more than two million Polish households, according to Jan De Nul's release.

Wind farms Baltyk II and Baltyk III are located in the Polish zone of the Baltic Sea. Each will have a capacity of 720 MW and connect to the onshore grid via a total of four HVAC submarine cables, with a combined length of 256 km. Baltyk II and Baltyk III will be two of the first operational offshore wind farms in Poland, supporting the country in its transition to renewable energy.



Jan De Nul and Hellenic Cables continue their partnership for offshore cable works, after recently announcing their collaboration on the RWE Thor project in Denmark and TenneT DolWin Kappa in Germany. The companies will execute the connection of the two Baltyk wind farms to shore in 2026.

The design and manufacture of the HVAC cables are performed at Hellenic Cables’ plant in Corinth, Greece, after which Jan De Nul transports, installs and buries the cables.