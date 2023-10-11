2023 October 11 11:20

QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies sign a 27-year LNG supply agreement for up to 3.5 MTPA to France

Affiliates of QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies signed two long-term LNG sale and purchase agreements (SPAs) for the supply of up to 3.5 million tons per annum (MTPA) of LNG from Qatar to France, according to the company's release.

Pursuant to the SPAs, LNG will be delivered ex-ship to the Fos Cavaou LNG receiving terminal in southern France, with deliveries expected to start in 2026 for a term of 27 years.

The LNG volumes will be sourced from the two joint ventures between QatarEnergy and TotalEnergies that hold interests in Qatar’s North Field East (NFE) and North field South (NFS) projects.

TotalEnergies’ partnership in the North Field LNG Expansion Projects is made up of a 6.25% share in the NFE project and a 9.375% share in the NFS project.