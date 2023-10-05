2023 October 5 13:42

Vard Marine, Heddle Shipyards, and American Bureau of Shipping Canada, announce a new initiative in support of the Vigilance next generation offshore patrol vessel

Vard Marine Inc (VARD), a Fincantieri company, proudly launched the Vigilance Offshore Patrol Vessel (OPV) at CANSEC 2023 in conjunction with Team Vigilance partner companies Heddle Shipyards, Thales Canada, SH Defense, and Fincantieri S.p.A., according to VARD's release.

This collaboration ensures Team Vigilance is able to meet the needs of the Royal Canadian Navy’s future fleet with a tailored naval solution, striking the optimum balance between operational adaptability while maintaining the life-cycle cost advantages VARD’s naval designs are known for.

As a part of the ongoing development effort, Team Vigilance is now working to assemble a broad coalition of Canadian companies that can offer important services and vital equipment to the program. Early identification of the members of this coalition will help to ensure Vigilance is designed in Canada, built in Canada, and equipped in Canada – a tenet of the Team Vigilance approach. To this end, Team Vigilance has launched a Preferred Suppliers program.

Today, it is announced that VARD has selected American Bureau of Shipping Canada Inc. (ABS Canada) as a Preferred Supplier to Team Vigilance to provide Classification Society services and specialty engineering, in particular the application of their Light Warships, Patrol and High-Speed Naval Vessels rules, and their expertise in harsh environment operations.

Additionally, a recent focus area for ABS Canada has been their work in certifying the use of Canadian‑made, CSA‑grade steel in shipbuilding projects. Thus, it is further announced today that ABS Canada has accepted the direct specification and use of CSA Standard steel for the design and construction of the Vigilance next generation OPV.

The ability to use of CSA Standard steels has significant benefits for Team Vigilance and the program writ large. Leveraging local Ontario sources of supply will decrease project risk and cost while enhancing Team Vigilance’s value proposition with a higher direct Canadian content value.

Not only will the Vigilance Class provide the sailors of the Royal Canadian Navy and the Royal Canadian Naval Reserve the modern tools they need to protect Canada’s vital interests at home and abroad, it will also promote economic development in Canada and bring shipbuilding back to Ontario in a substantive way.



