2023 October 4 14:45

Electriq awarded RVO grant for hydrogen powder plant in port of Amsterdam

Electriq Global, a pioneer and industry leader in Solid Hydrogen Carriers was awarded a €1.1M grant from the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). Electriq's Hydrogen Powder manufacturing plant, slated to be built on Zenith Energy Terminals' grounds and powered by Zenith’s Renewable Energy, is scheduled to begin operations in 2026, according to the Port of Amsterdam's release.

This pivotal project, which came to the Netherlands with the help of the Netherlands Foreign Investment Agency (NFIA) and its Invest in Holland partner 'Amsterdam in business' (aib), aligns with the Port of Amsterdam and the H2A association's vision to transform the port into a central hub for hydrogen carriers, with a target of handling 1 million tonsof hydrogen by 2030.



Electriq Global, an Israel-based company, is spearheading the next generation of hydrogen solid carriers with its pioneering technology, Electriq Powder. This proprietary energy-rich powder redefines hydrogen storage, transportation, and delivery in ambient and non-pressurized conditions, revolutionizing the energy landscape.