2023 September 28 10:43

Brunvoll picks Leclanche to provide battery storage system for Norwegian ferry

Leclanché SA has won another ferry electrification project having been selected by Norwegian system integrator Brunvoll Mar-El AS to support the retrofit of a conventionally powered Norwegian ferry into a zero emission vessel, according to the company's release.

The all-electric MF Rygerbuen passenger and vehicle ferry is owned and operated by Rødne Trafikk AS, Norway’s largest family-owned high speed boat company. Upon completion, the vessel will serve the ports of Stavanger and Vassøy – a 3.5 kilometer distance and a sub-30 minute voyage. Stavanger is a city in southwestern Norway known as the country’s oil capital. Vassøy is a neighboring island which can only be accessed by private boat or ferry. The ferry will be powered by a 940 kWh Leclanché Navius MRS-3TM battery energy storage system equipped with a liquid-cooling system.

Brunvoll is a provider of innovative solutions for efficient propulsion and manoeuvring. It selected Leclanché for the project following extensive collaboration on the system design and simulation for the proper sizing of the system. The vessel construction will occur at the Fitjar Mekaniske Verksted AS (FMV) Shipyard located in Fitjar, Norway, south of Bergen. FMV was established in 1957 and is well reputed for building high-end fishing boats and ferries.



Leclanché is a world leading provider of low-carbon footprint energy storage solutions based on lithium-ion cell technology. Leclanché is organised into three business units: energy storage solutions, e-Mobility solutions and specialty battery systems.