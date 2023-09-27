2023 September 27 15:39

Amur Shipyard launches two small missile ships of Project 22800, Rzhev and Udomlya

Image source: Telegram of Khabarovsk Territory Governor



Amur Shipbuidling Plant (a shipyard of United Shipbuilding Corporation) has held a ceremony of launching two small missile ships of Project 22800, Rzhev and Udomlya today, 27 September 2023, Khabarovsk Territory Governor Mikhail Degtyaryov wrote in his Telegram.

Designed by Central Marine Design Bureau Almaz (USC), the Karakurt-class ships have the following particulars: LOA: 67 m; Breadth: 11 m; Draft: 4 m; Diesel electric propulsion; Maximum speed: 30 knots; Cruising range: 2,500 miles; Endurance: 15 days. Armament: a 76.2 mm automatic dual-purpose gun, Pantsir-M, a version of the Pantsir surface-to-air missile system, and Kalibr missile systems.

The construction of six ships of Project 22800 for RF Navy’s Pacific Fleet is foreseen by the contract with RF Defence Ministry. Four units will be built by Amur Shipyard (Rzhev, Udomlya, Pavlovsk and Ussuriysk), two - at the Vostochnaya Shipyard in Vladivostok. Under the contract, Amur Shipyard is to deliver all the four ships before the end of 2026.

Amur Shipbuidling Plant (Amur Shipyard/ASZ) based in Komsomolsk-on-Amur is among top shipbuilding companies in Russia's Far East region. The shipyard was founded in 1936. The shipbuilding company can build warships and civil vessels with displacement of 25,000 tonnes. ASZ can perform the entire complex of works including the construction, repair and scrapping of warships, submarines and vessels with different propulsion.