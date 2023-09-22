2023 September 22 12:20

Project on modernization of Nikolayevsk-on-Amur port included in Khabarovsk PDA

Image sourve: RF Government's Telegram

The port’s throughput will double

The limits of the Priority Development Areas (PDA) Khabarovsk and Zabaikalye in the Far East are expanded by the order recently signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin. Khabarovsk PDA now includes a plot of land in Nikolayevsk-on-Amur for implementation of a project aimed at increasing the capacity of the port’s berths, according to the press center of RF Government.

One more berth will also be built in the port of Nikolayevsk-on-Amur. The berth intended for handling of oil products will let increase the port’s total throughput capacity.

Private investments in Khabarovsk PDA projects on modernization of the port, construction of an industrial park and aircraft production center will exceed RUB 1.2 billion. More than 110 jobs will be created under the projects.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, with its status of Khabarovsk PDA resident, operator of the port of Nikolayevsk-on-Amur is going to undertake restoration and modernization of port infrastructure. According to the Khabarovsk Territory Government, that will let change the port specialization, double its throughput and build up the volumes of socially important and industrial cargo. Total investments in the project throughout the entire period of the investor’s activities will exceed RUB 170 million. The project is planned to be implemented in 2 years.

The port of Nikolayevsk-on-Amur is the only port of sea/river class in the Far East of Russia. Located in the mouth of the Amur river, Nikolayevsk-on-Amur is a freezing port with the navigation period lasting from mid-May to mid-November. The port handles dry bulk cargo ships and passenger ships. It also offers repair services. Key cargoes handled in the port: general cargo, timber, aggregates, coal, containers. In 2022, the port of Nikolayevsk-on-Amur handled 56.8 thousand tonnes.