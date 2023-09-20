2023 September 20 12:21

Baltic Fleet's corvette Stoikiy conducts missile firing in Baltic Sea

The corvette Stoikiy carried out a series of scheduled practice firings using the Redut shipboard vertical launch system at surface and air targets in the Fleet's maritime training zone, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.



Control systems confirmed that the missile engaged the shield simulating a surface target located at a considerable distance from the ship.



A special aerial target simulating a small manoeuvring aerodynamic target was accurately engaged.



The firing was conducted in a complex jamming environment with the simulated electronic countermeasures.



The Baltic Fleet's maritime training zone, where the drills took place, was declared temporarily dangerous for civilian shipping and aviation flights.



More than 10 surface ships and support ships of the Baltic Fleet were on security duties in the vicinity of the missile launches.



The Baltic Fleet ships involved in ensuring the safety of the firing continued to carry out the assigned missions: anti-submarine warfare and air defence, mine countermeasures, as well as other tasks according to the Fleet's combat training plan.