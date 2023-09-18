2023 September 18 14:23

UK Government backs Port of Aberdeen’s multi-million pound shore power project

Port of Aberdeen has been awarded funding from the UK Government for a multi-million pound project to design and deliver the first large-scale landside and vessel-side shore power system in Scotland, according to the company's release.

The demonstrator project will cut vessel emissions at the berths by more than 80% compared with burning marine fuel and save in excess of 60,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent over the next 20 years.

‘Shore Power in Operation’ will pave the way for the roll-out of green shore power across North Harbour. This could slash the port’s total emissions by 78%, equivalent to an annual reduction of 34,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent.



The project follows a successful Clean Maritime Demonstration Competition (CMDC)-funded feasibility study completed in March 2022. The new funding will see the design and installation of shore power facilities at seven berths on Albert Quay and Mearns Quay in the port’s North Harbour which will be operational by April 2025 or sooner.

Shore power is considered the leading option to reduce vessel emissions at berth. It's a well-tested technology that prepares the port for the future, accommodating hybrid or fully electric vessels. The benefits include cleaner air, lower CO2 emissions, and reduced noise. The port is also focused on collaborating with private and public sector partners to facilitate future low and zero carbon fuel alternatives for client vessels.



Port of Aberdeen is a partner on two other successful ZEVI projects. The port is working with the Bibby Marine led consortium to build the world’s first zero-emission electric service operation vessel and supporting Ocean Infinity’s project for a high horsepower methanol vessel retrofit.

While Port of Aberdeen’s ZEVI project focuses on the roll-out of shore power at its North Harbour, a recently published report set out how the port could decarbonise operations at its new £420 million Aberdeen South Harbour. The CMDC funded ‘Port Zero’ study, was delivered in partnership with Connected Places Catapult, Buro Happold and Energy Systems Catapult.