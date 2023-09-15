2023 September 15 15:48

Pilbara Ports Authority delivers a total monthly throughput of 62.8 million tonnes for August 2023

Pilbara Ports Authority has delivered a total monthly throughput of 62.8 million tonnes (Mt) for August 2023, consistent with the August 2022 throughput, according to the company's release.

The Port of Port Hedland achieved a monthly throughput of 48.6Mt, of which 47.8Mt was iron ore exports. This was a four per cent increase to total throughput compared to August 2022.

Imports through the Port of Port Hedland totalled 172,000 tonnes, a decrease of 17 per cent compared to August 2022, due to longer than anticipated biosecurity clearance processes.

The Port of Dampier delivered a total throughput of 13.4Mt, an 11 per cent decrease from August 2022.

Several factors influence the fluctuation of throughput, including changes in market conditions, port maintenance operations and proponent needs.

Imports through the Port of Dampier totalled 77,000 tonnes, an increase of five per cent from August 2022.

Total throughput across all ports since 1 July 2023 is 122.5Mt.