2023 September 15 12:58

Sergei Shoigu demanded to make maximum use of Zvezda's production capacities to complete the repair of submarines

Photo from the website of RF Defence Ministry paid special attention to the compliance with the schedule of fulfilment of the defence order

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu has inspected the construction of a floating dock and the progress of repair and modernisation of nuclear submarines under the state defence order at the Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex in Bolshoi Kamen, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.



On Friday, the head of the Russian Defence Ministry is conducting a working trip to Primorsky region. In the morning, Sergei Shoigu visited the Far Eastern Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex, where he checked the implementation of the state defence order.



The Russian Minister of Defence heard a report by the director of Zvezda shipyard on the repair and modernisation of nuclear submarines, as well as on the construction of a floating dock complex. The head of the Defence Ministry paid special attention to the compliance with the schedule of fulfilment of the defence order.



Sergei Shoigu demanded to make maximum use of Zvezda's production capacities in order to complete the repair and modernisation of submarines.



Zvezda Shipbuilding Complex is the leading submarine repair facility of the Pacific Fleet and the only one in the Far East specialising in the repair, refitting and modernisation of nuclear-powered submarine missile carriers.

Photos from the website of RF Defence Ministry