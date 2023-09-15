2023 September 15 09:21

Port of Singapore throughput in 8M’2023 showed a slight increase - by 0.1% YoY

The port’s container throughput rose by 3.3%

The Port of Singapore throughput in January-August 2023 increased by 0.1%, year-on-year, to 392.3 million tonnes, the port statistics showed. According to Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, handling of oil cargo rose by 1.5% to 128 million tonnes, dry bulk cargo — by 9% to 17.63 million tonnes.

The port’s container throughput rose by 3.3% to 25.79 million TEU.

Singapore is the city-state located on an island in the South-East Asia. In 2022, the port handled 577.7 million tonnes of cargo.