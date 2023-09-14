2023 September 14 12:11

ClassNK certifies CO2 emissions reductions of green-steel

ClassNK has conducted third-party certification for the CO2 emissions reductions of “JGreeXTM”, green-steel products provided by JFE Steel Corporation.

For each JGreeX product, JFE Steel uses the mass balance approach to determine the level of CO2 emissions reductions. Under this approach, the environmental values of CO2 emissions reductions across entire manufacturing processes are aggregated to any products considered to have low CO2 emissions intensity. This is expected to contribute to the decarbonization of society by accelerating CO2 emissions reduction across its entire supply chain.

ClassNK conducted a conformity assessment of the calculation report, prepared by JFE Steel, related to CO2 emissions reductions associated with JGreeXTM products. This assessment was done in accordance with ISO 14064 and relevant standards. Upon confirming the calculation report’s compliance , ClassNK issued a conformity assessment statement to this effect. ClassNK will continue its involvement in third-party certification related to the proper management of JGreeX as green-steel products.