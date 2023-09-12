2023 September 12 17:16

Artemis Technologies introduces eFoiler Patrol Range

Belfast based Artemis Technologies unveils the eFoiler Patrol range. The all-electric Artemis EF-12 Patrol with top speed of 30kts and a foiling range of 55nm, is equipped to coastal security. An optional diesel hybrid range extender can extend its foiling range to an exceptional 236nm, ensuring prolonged operational capability without compromise.



For those seeking enhanced capabilities, the Artemis EF-20H Patrol has a top speed of 40kts and foiling range of 644nm. Equipped with retractable foils and a diesel hybrid range extender as standard, its seamless transition between diesel and electric modes empowers silent and emissions-free patrolling in ecologically sensitive areas or where tactical situation dictates.



The innovative eFoiler propulsion system minimises wake disturbances, mitigating impact on shorelines and fellow maritime users. The autopilot flight control system ensures stability, granting crew members a comfortable journey with reduced susceptibility to seasickness.

These adaptable platforms can be used for various operations, from patrol to search and rescue.