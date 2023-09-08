2023 September 8 09:51

ClassNK, Consort Bunkers, Daihatsu Diesel, Daikai Engineering, and SeaTech to collaborate on development of ammonia fueled ammonia bunkering tanker

ClassNK, Consort Bunkers Pte Ltd, Daihatsu Diesel Mfg. Co.,Ltd., Daikai Engineering Pte. Ltd., and SeaTech Solutions International (S) Pte Ltd. have concluded a Memorandum of Understanding concerning a joint study on an ammonia fueled ammonia bunkering tanker. The MOU was signed by representatives of all five parties with the presence of an official from Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore at the "Gastech2023" held in Singapore, according to ClassNK's release.

Consort Bunkers operating bunkering ships in Singapore, the world's largest bunkering port, Daihatsu Diesel developing alternative fuel engines including ammonia, Daikai Engineering providing sales of machinery and marine equipment and after-sales service in the Southeast Asian region; ClassNK, a class society involved in the safety assessment of ships; and SeaTech Solutions International designing ships equipped with alternative fuel engines, have all agreed to jointly study the concept design of the ammonia fueled ammonia tanker and the issuance of relevant Approval in Principle. Under the MOU witnessed by Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, the five parties will pool their expertise and collaborate toward the realization of decarbonized shipping.

Established in 1899, ClassNK is a classification society dedicated to safety and environmental protection through third-party certification. ClassNK has conducted diverse technical services including surveys and classifications of ships and marine structures based on its own rules, international conventions on behalf of more than 100 flag states, management system certifications in line with ISO and other industry standards.

Consort Bunkers Pte Ltd is one of the leading independent bunkers suppliers in Singapore. With over 30 years of experience in bunker trade, barging and shipping logistics. Consort Bunkers has established itself as a trusted and dependable brand name in the world’s premier bunkering ports. Consort Bunkers currently owns and time-charter a fleet of 13 bunkering vessels in 7 ports - the port of Singapore, Fujairah, Dubai, Khor Fakkan, Abu Dhabi, Zhoushan and Ningbo.

Established in 1966, Daihatsu Diesel Co., Ltd. manufactures diesel engines for medium and large ships (for power generation and main propulsion), diesel engines for land use (for power generation and pumps), gas turbines, and gas engines.

Daikai Engineering was established in 1992 to provide professional engineering services worldwide, specialising in marine, industrial, and powerplant equipment such as diesel engines, propellers, boilers, scrubbers, pumps, and essential after-sales services.

SeaTech Solutions International, a Centre of Excellence in marine & offshore vessel design, boasts a portfolio of over 410 unique, eco-friendly, and energy-efficient designs, with more than 670 vessels operating worldwide.