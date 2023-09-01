2023 September 1 12:10

Ferries of Oboronlogistics and Rosmorport carried 100 thousand tonnes of cargo by Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line in August ‘23

Image source: Oboronlogistics

Oboronlogistics has summed up the results of the sea transportation carried out in August 2023:

Ferries Maria and Lawrentiy, involved in the line Crimea – Caucasus, made 343 round trips, transported 17,600 vehicles and about 80,000 passengers. After the emergency on the Crimean Bridge in July 2023, passenger traffic on the line increased fourfold.

All four ferries operated on the Ust-Luga – Baltiysk railway ferry line in August, as in July: Ambal, Baltiysk, Marshal Rokossovskiy and General Chernyakhovskiy. In total, they transported more than 100,000 tons of cargo, over 3,400 wagons and about 1,500 units of rolling equipment there and back.

The main nomenclature of cargo consisted of fuel and lubricants and construction materials, fertilizers, food. To ensure the food security of the region, among the priority tasks, ferries transported batches of hatching eggs and breeding cattle on specialized transport for the farms of the region. Traditionally, equipment, scenery and props were transported for the process of domestic film production.

The container line Saint Petersburg - Kaliningrad is experiencing stable growth. The vessels Sparta and Sparta II, the lines involved, transported about 26,000 tons of cargo (this is 2,670 tons more than last month), including: containers – 1,314 units (18,847 tons); rolling equipment – 253 units (5,985 tons); general cargo – 1,146 tons.

Sparta IV has completed the next round trip Novorossiysk – Tartus – Novorossiysk. Commercial cargoes (industrial chemicals, carbon-containing materials, base oils, construction materials) were delivered to Syria, containers and transport equipment necessary to ensure further uninterrupted operation of the line were returned to Novorossiysk.