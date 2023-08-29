2023 August 29 14:12

Singapore to trial electric harbourcraft charging points at five locations

Singapore's authorities are planning to build electric harbourcraft charging points on a trial basis at five waterfront locations over the next two years, according to Ship & Bunker.

The Maritime and Port Authority has issued a call for proposals to develop the charging points at Jurong Port, Marina South Pier, Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal, PSA Marine-West Coast Base and Sebarok Terminal, CEO Eng Dih Teo said in a Linkedin post on Tuesday. The charging points are expected to be rolled out in 2024 and 2025.

Once proposals are selected, the charging points will be set up on a trial basis for two years, with the option to extend for one more year.