  • Home
  • News
  • Singapore to trial electric harbourcraft charging points at five locations
  The version for the print
  Subscription    Russian Shipping    Hydrotechnica

  • 2023 August 29 14:12

    Singapore to trial electric harbourcraft charging points at five locations

    Singapore's authorities are planning to build electric harbourcraft charging points on a trial basis at five waterfront locations over the next two years, according to Ship & Bunker.

    The Maritime and Port Authority has issued a call for proposals to develop the charging points at Jurong Port, Marina South Pier, Pasir Panjang Ferry Terminal, PSA Marine-West Coast Base and Sebarok Terminal, CEO Eng Dih Teo said in a Linkedin post on Tuesday. The charging points are expected to be rolled out in 2024 and 2025.

    Once proposals are selected, the charging points will be set up on a trial basis for two years, with the option to extend for one more year.

Другие новости по темам: Port of Singapore  


 News for a day...
  RSS   Subscription

2023 August 29

17:42 DNV recognises ERMA FIRST BLUE CONNECT as ‘energy saving device’
17:40 Pacific Fleet’s corvette Gremyashy undergoes mock enemy submarine search drills in Sea of Japan
17:18 Van Oord’s brand new cable-laying vessel Calypso arrived in The Netherlands
16:46 OCI Global completes first European green methanol bunkering in Port of Rotterdam
16:18 Wartsila offers onboard carbon capture and storage feasibility studies
15:58 Maximum draught approved for navigation in the water area of Great Port of Saint-Petersburg
14:52 The first wing sail from Oceanbird receives AiP from DNV
14:34 Cruise ship Peotr Veliky leaves Lotos for ASPO for outfitting and trials
14:12 Singapore to trial electric harbourcraft charging points at five locations
13:42 NTS delivers sixth LNG dual-fuel bulker to Himalaya Shipping
13:12 Cargill chartered bulk carrier tests WindWings wind propulsion system
13:00 AARI forecasts no harsh ice conditions on the Northern Sea Roue lanes
12:43 Schedule reliability stable at 64.2%
12:12 Sinopec denies plan to acquire Shell Singapore refinery
11:45 Kuehne+Nagel delivers 1.4 million tons of wind turbine equipment for NEOM project in Saudi Arabia
11:10 European Commission proposes fishing opportunities for 2024 in the Baltic Sea
10:45 Avance Gas takes up option for two gas carrier at CIMC Sinopacific
10:18 SM Korealine gets self-sailing approval from Panama for its LNG bunkering ship
10:10 Container ship SFT Turkey running between the ports of China and Saint-Petersburg serviced by Petrolesport for the first time
09:25 New ferry Aleksandr Deyev built by Amur Shipyard leaves for Kholmsk

2023 August 28

18:07 Kirby christens US's first hybrid electric inland towing vessel
17:59 Capital of Terminal “Udarnik” LLC in the Murmansk Region increased to RUB 1.4 billion
17:34 Maersk Supply Service to focus on scale and competitiveness in offshore wind and offshore support vessels
17:26 Equinor acquires stake in Bayou Bend CCS Project
17:00 Research vessel Akademik Golitsyn of Gazprom Flot made the transition from Kaliningrad to Kholmsk
16:41 PIL signs MoU with SGTraDex on digital logistics innovation
16:15 EPS featured on China Central TV as the manager of the first bulk carrier to complete LNG bunkering operations at Zhoushan Anchorage, China
15:39 DNV releases guidelines to validate low-carbon and renewable hydrogen and ammonia attribute claims
15:12 Erik Thun introduces next-generation Lake Vanern Max vessels
14:42 AET delivers LNG dual-fuel VLCC, Eagle Vellore on long-term charter to Shell
14:22 Torvald Klaveness and Lauritzen Bulkers sign a collaborative agreement
13:56 Vitino seaport and LNG handling facility to be put into operation in Murmansk Region this year
13:54 Stillstrom A/S and North Star join forces to accelerate vessel electrification and offshore charging in the offshore wind industry
13:02 MOL to study liquefied CO2 transport by vessel in JOGMEC Call for advanced CCS projects
12:42 NAVTOR partners with “K” LINE to enable 24/7 global fleet monitoring and support
12:15 Gothenburg Port starts developing of new digital port call solution
11:42 Cruise ship collides with tanker off Mallorca
11:40 Northern Fleet Arctic ship grouping holds exercise to defend Russian State border
10:59 Russian Classification Society (RCS) recognized Valdai-45R hydrofoil as unseaworthy
09:25 Andrey Kostin elected as USC BoD Chairman

2023 August 27

15:31 GLDD awarded another major project in Texas
14:52 US Navy to christen future USNS Navajo (T-ATS 6)
14:18 HAL's 2025 Europe season focuses on longer cruises, immersive iceland and more overnight stays
13:01 Dispute between Turkey and Iraq cuts European crude supply - Poten & Partners
11:04 PureteQ partners with local firm to produce scrubbers in China

2023 August 26

15:16 Australia's Incat Tasmania to deliver the world's largest battery electric ship
13:39 DP World to invest $510 million to develop Tuna-Tekra mega-container terminal in India
12:03 Nigerian Navy burns down intercepted oil vessel with 350,000 tonnes of unlawfully refined diesel
10:27 Oil companies sue U.S. over Gulf auction changes meant to protect whale - Reuters

2023 August 25

18:00 Shell mulls sale of Singapore refinery
17:54 IAA PortNews’ summary of past week news
17:19 Russian Railways and Belarusian Railways agree to develop infrastructure to ports in North-West
17:13 Port of Savannah receives four new electric ship-to-shore cranes
16:57 Delo Group starts transportation of fertilizers with its own specialized containers through St. Petersburg terminals
16:25 Shipbuilding Cluster of the Arkhangelsk Region supports 2nd Ship Repair, Modernization and Components Conference
15:36 Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch released juvenile salmon into the Onega River
15:10 MPCC completes acquisition of five eco-design ships with delivery of AS Sabine
14:23 Four new partners join the Silk Alliance Singapore green corridor cluster initiative
14:10 First batch of grain shipped by a pilot voyage from port-type SEZ in the Astrakhan Region to Iran
13:43 Yara and VNG with commitment for cooperation in ammonia