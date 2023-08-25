2023 August 25 15:36

Rosmorport's Arkhangelsk Branch released juvenile salmon into the Onega River

As part of the FSUE “Rosmorport” Arkhangelsk Branch environmental protection measures aimed at compensating for damage to aquatic biological resources and their habitat caused in 2019 and 2021 during dredging operations in the delta of the Northern Dvina and in the Dvina Bay of the White Sea, juvenile Atlantic salmon has been released into the Onega River.

According to the press release of FSUE Rosmorport, two-year-old salmon with an average weight of more than 12 g in the amount of 11.540 pieces, that had been grown by a Solzensky production and experimental salmon plant on the order of the Arkhangelsk Branch, was released into the river in the presence of representatives of Severomorsky Territorial Administration of the Federal Agency for Fishery.

The total expenses of the branch for the implementation of the compensatory measures amounted to almost 10 million rubles.

The Arkhangelsk Branch annually takes environmental measures to compensate for damage to aquatic biological resources and their habitats. The previous release of juvenile salmon took place in October 2022.