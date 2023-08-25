2023 August 25 10:40

Ship detachment of RF Navy's Pacific Fleet leaves Qingdao port for Vladivostok

Ship detachment of the Pacific Fleet completed planned activities as part of a business call and left the port of Qingdao of the People's Republic of China in the direction of the Fleet’s main base, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

Crews of large anti-submarine ships Admiral Tributs and Admiral Panteleev, as well as the corvette Hero of the Russian Federation Aldar Tsydenzhapov had time to relax, see local sights and participate in sports events during a short stay in the Chinese port.

The business call to Qingdao was scheduled after the completion of a three-week joint patrol with People's Republic of China Navy ships in the Pacific Ocean.

The Ship detachment of the Pacific Fleet will enter Vladivostok in a few days after crossing East China and Japan Seas.