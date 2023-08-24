2023 August 24 17:07

USC obtained new Certificate of Firm Conformity from Russian Maritime Register of Shipping

USC has expanded its competencies to cover six new types of activities

According to the results of the Russian Maritime Register of Shipping audit, United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) obtained a new Certificate of Firm Conformity allowing it to carry out nine types of activities, says USC.

Between 21 July and August 22, 2023, United Shipbuilding Corporation successfully passed the audit of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping and obtained was certified for signing contracts and carrying out of activities in designing, construction, modernization and repair of civil ships and marine equipment.

Having joined hands with quality and standardization department and ad hoc subdivisions of the Group's companies, USC has expanded its competencies to cover six new types of activities. Thus, the range of contract activities of USC has more than doubled, and now covers 90% of all types of activities regulated by the Russian Maritime Register.

The new Certificate effective from 22 August 2023 is valid for 5 years.