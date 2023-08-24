2023 August 24 16:44

John T. Essberger chooses RINA’s SERTICA Electronic Logbooks

John T. Essberger is embracing digital transformation by replacing traditional handwritten logbooks with RINA’s SERTICA Electronic Logbooks onboard its whole fleet, according to RINA's release.

The decision to implement electronic logbooks was driven by the company's will to make reporting operations flawless for crew members.



To ensure a smooth transition RINA will actively support John T. Essberger and online training sessions for the crew will take place and will be recorded for anytime reference.

