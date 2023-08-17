2023 August 17 17:36

Philippine Ports Authority eyes 19 more seaport projects by the end of 2023

Infrastructure development in ports nationwide will continue to accelerate in the coming months, as the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) gears toward the completion of another 19 seaport projects before the end of 2023, adding up to the 30 seaport projects already completed during the first year of President Ferdinand ‘Bongbong’ Marcos, Jr., according to PPA's release.

PPA's 19 seaport infrastructure projects to be completed by December this year include eleven projects from Luzon, four in Visayas and four in Mindanao ranging from the construction and rehabilitation of back-up areas, breakwaters, RoRo ramps and RC Piers, among others.

The public can also expect convenience and experience improved cargo handling with the upgrading of the general cargo berth at the Port of Sasa in Davao City amounting to P902 million which is the highest funded project among the 19 to be completed before the year ends; followed by the P693 million construction of wharf and port operational area with continuous RoRo ramp at the Port of Catagbacan in Bohol; also set to be completed is the construction of the country’s first dedicated cruise ship terminal at Jubang Port in Surigao del Norte amounting to P620 million.



As a manifestation of its sound fiscal management and responsible use of financial resources, PPA recorded a 23.18% increase of net income in the 1st half of 2023 amounting to P6.9 billion compared to P5.0 billion income for the same period in 2022. A record of more or less 12% increase of budget utilization every year has been a trend for PPA since 2016 with its highest budget utilization rate of 83% last year.



Other than the increased number of completed projects and high budget utilization rate, the PPA also recorded a 3.23% decrease or Php 142.52M less in total expenditures as compared to that incurred during the same period last year.

The additional 19 seaport projects also include rehabilitation of Claveria Port, construction of PPA-PCG K9 academy, Puerto Galera port expansion project, and Balingoan port expansion project in Misamis Oriental among others. In addition, PPA is also set to award and commence 47 new port infrastructure projects for the year 2023.