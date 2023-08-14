2023 August 14 17:56

RF Navy to take the delivery of at least five submarines by the end of 2023 – USC head

Among them are diesel-electric and nuclear-powered submarines

RF Navy will take the delivery of at least five submarines by the end of 2023, Aleksey Rakhmanov, General Director of United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC), told Russia 24 news channel.

According to him, some of them are diesel-electric submarines of projects 636 and 677, some are nuclear-powered icebreakers including a strategic nuclear-powered missile carrier.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, Admiralteiskie Verfi is building a series of 6 diesel-electric submarines of Project 636.3. The contract for the Kilo-class submarine series was signed in September 2016. Four submarines – Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, Volkhov, Magadan and Ufa – have already joined the fleet of RF Navy. The fifth and the sixth submarines – Mozhaisk and Yakutsk – were laid down in August 2021. The Mozhaisk was alunched in April 2023. The series is to be completed by 2024.