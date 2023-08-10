2023 August 10 13:32

New dredger Yevgeny Pleskevich shipped to the Altay Territory

Image source: Transport Ministry of the Altay Territory dredger is to arrive in late September

Non-self-propelled dredger built by Gorodets, Nizhny Novgorod based Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Corporation (SSK) is to be shipped by river to the Altay Territory in about 40 days. The key function is dredging aimed at extension of the navigation period, according to the Transport Ministry of the Altay Territory.

The non-self-propelled dredger has been acquired for the region at the expense of federal funds for the first time from 1980. It costs over RUB 1 billion. The ship is named after Yevgeny Pleskevich, an honored river industry worker of the Russian Federation.

According to Victor Tomenko, Governor of the Altay Territory, the special equipment will enhance the capacity of river routes “hence more opportunities for cargo shipments by water and for the development of the entire infrastructure in this area,” Victor Tomenko wrote in his Telegram.

According to earlier reports, the year of 2022 saw record high results of the river transport. Thanks to the agreement signed by the Altay Territory Government, Rosmorrechflot and shippers, river transport carried 1.184 million tonnes of cargo, for the first time from 1993.

