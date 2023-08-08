  • Home
    USC’s Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard completed the creation of a digital shipyard

    The platform will let design ships within a single information field

    Sredne-Nevsky Shipyard (a company of USC) has completed the creation of a digital shipyard, Vice-Governor of Saint-Petersburg Stanislav Kazarin said in social networks.

    “The creation of this digital platform (“ecosystem”) lets design ships within a single information field. It covers all phases of the life cycle of an controlled object: preliminary design, design, production, operation, maintenance and scrapping,” wrote Stanislav Kazarin.

    The main objectives of the project: creation of a modern high-tech enterprise based on a single digital platform; development and introduction of domestically produced software; development of innovative technologies; increase in labor productivity; ensuring transparency of accounting; global increase in competitiveness.

    The project is covered by TechNet NTI programme with a focus on ​​New Production Technologies. The Almaz Central Marine Design Bureau JSC also acted as a co-executor of the project with the Ministry of Industry and Trade of Russia acting as a customer.

    “Thanks to new technologies, the shipyard has managed to increase its production 3 times. The developers plan to commercialize and expand the platform application as the industry-specific solution,” said the official.

