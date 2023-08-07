2023 August 7 13:48

Rosmorport to introduce prototypes of domestic shore-based equipment for autonomous navigation

a-Navigation is to reduce the cost of cargo transportation

In 2024, FSUE Rosmorport is going to introduce prototypes of domestic shore-based equipment for autonomous navigation, namely communication and navigation equipment on the company's ships and in the waters of some ports, including vessel traffic management system (VTMS) of the new generation, according to Rosmorport.

In the framework of the Autonomous Navigation project, elements of shore-based infrastructure for autonomous navigation (based on e-Navigation) and domestic prototypes of ship equipment for autonomous navigation (based on a-Navigation) are being developed. The production of prototype equipment will be based on the results of R&D carried out in 2022-2023.

“The introduction of new technologies will increase the competitiveness of seaborne transport and improve transport logistics in Russia. Availability of already developed domestic solutions in the field of autonomous ships allows for their gradual introduction and a positive result,” reads the statement.

In the future, autonomous navigation is expected to reduce the impact of the human factor on the safety of maritime transport and will lead to a reduction in the cost of cargo transportation by reducing operating costs.