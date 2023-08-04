Ships of Russian and Chinese navies practice search and destruction of mock enemy submarine

2023 August 4 14:57

Ships of Russian Navy and Chinese Navy practise search and destruction of mock enemy submarine, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The ships' crews have already passed the Sea of Japan, La Pérouse Strait, the Sea of Okhotsk and Kamchatka Strait. Seamen of the two countries have practised joint tactical manoeuvring, conducted communications training and carried out helicopter landings and take-offs from the decks of each other's ships. In total, the squadron has passed more than 2,300 nautical miles since the start of the patrol.

Operating in the south-western part of the Bering Sea, a detachment of ships of the Russian Navy and the PLA Navy conducted an anti-submarine exercise during which the search, escort and destruction of a mock enemy submarine were practised.

To detect the submarine, which, according to the exercise legend, had stealthily entered an area prohibited for navigation, shipboard hydroacoustic search equipment and Ka-27PL anti-submarine deck helicopters were used.

After determining the coordinates and figures of the target's movement, recommendations for the use of weapons were made. Then the seamen launched a salvo of reactive depth bombs to hit the mock submarine.