2023 August 1 11:40

Federal budget allocations for reconstruction of Korsakov seaport to total RUB 32.6 billion by 2027

Image source: Administration of Sakhalin, Kuril and Kamchatka Seaports

RF Government has approved long-term plans for comprehensive social and economic development of five Far East cities. The plans cover a period until 2030 and number over a hundred of various activities. In the Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk city, infrastructure facilities of Korsakov seaport will undergo reconstruction, according to the statement of the Russian Government.

The Decree approving the plans on long-term development of Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk, Ulan-Ude, Severobaikalsk, Chita and Tynda has been signed by Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin.

According to the document, RUB 32.6 billion will be allocated from the federal budget in 2024-2027 the construction and reconstruction of infrastructure facilities in the port of Korsakov, owned by NatsRybResurs and Rosmorport.

Total financing of the activities in five Far East cities is estimated at over RUB 740 billion including RUB 420 billion of allocations from the federal budget.

Roadmaps for 25 Far East cities are under development.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, reconstruction of hydraulic engineering facilities in the port of Korsakov is to begin in 2024. The plans include dredging of the access canal and the port’s operation water area to ensure the access of large ships, the construction and operation of industrial facilities for processing, storage and shipment of fish products. The project is to be implemented by 2027.

As Valery Limarenko, head of the Sakhalin Region, said in March 2023, the region needs over RUB 20 billion of federal allocations for reconstruction of berth facilities in the Korsakov port. In September 2021 he told about the plans to build a large logistics hub in Korsakov port to increase the port’s throughput from 1.6 million tonnes in 2019 to 30 million tonnes in 2030 with container throughput to be increased from 1 million tonnes in 2019 to 24 million tonnes in 2030.

The sea port of Korsakov is located on the southern coast of Sakhalin Island in Aniva Bay and is one of the key ports of the Far East basin. The port is connected by regular services with the ports of Primorsky Krai, Japan, the Republic of Korea and the Kuril Islands. The port also handles cruise ships. The port basin reaches 113.26 sq.km. The port has 30 berths with the waterfront length 3.4 thousand linear metres. The port cargo terminals’ annual throughput capacity exceeds 4 million tonnes and of passenger terminals - 31,500 passengers.