2023 August 1 10:48

Onezhsky Shipyard to complete the construction of a digital shipyard in 2024

Image source: Karelia Republic authorities

Karelia based Onezhsky Shipbuilding, Ship Repair Yard (Onezhsky Shipyard) is going to complete the construction of a digital shipyard in 2024. RF Security Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev inspected the construction process on 31 July 2023 during his visit to the Republic of Karelia, according to the press center of the republic authorities.

The project foresees the construction of hull workshops covering an area of 25 thousand square meters, a compressor station of 290 square meters; a data center of 18 thousand square meters; an industrial gas station of 1,287 square meters; treatment facilities of 357 square meters.

In-depth modernization of Onezhsky Shipyard provides for introduction of digital shipbuilding technologies, robotization and automation of production. The project was developed by St. Petersburg State Marine Technical University and JSC "Shipbuilding and Shiprepair Technology Center" (St. Petersburg).

The investment project implementation began in 2019 with the completion scheduled for 2024. Investments into the project total RUB 5.8 billion.

According to the statement, the shipyard is currently focused on production of auxiliary ships – self-propelled hopper barges of НВ600 and НВ900 designs, pilotage and work boats of 02780М, ST23WIM and ST23WIM-H designs, azimuth tugboats of Project ASD3413 ICE, shallow draft icebreakers of Project 22740 М and ships for catching and transporting live crab of Project CCа5712LS.

Photos from the official website of the head of Karelia