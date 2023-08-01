2023 August 1 10:13

Crowley charters Tier IV tug to serve Los Angeles, Long Beach

Crowley has entered into its fourth long-term charter for its newest Tier IV ship assist tug, Artemis, with Brusco Tug & Barge. The powerful, state-of-the-art vessel reinforces the company’s commitment to sustainability while providing high performance, according to the company's release.

The 77-foot tug will deliver 7,000 horsepower with a bollard pull of 96 tons using two Caterpillar Marine 3516 Tier IV-compliant engines, meeting U.S. Environmental Protection Agency emission standards. Artemis will also feature advanced technology to enhance maneuverability and provide operators with remote monitoring of its performance, making it highly efficient and versatile for various operations.



Following its Tier IV sister vessels built by Diversified Marine – Athena, Apollo and Hercules – Artemis will join Crowley’s established ship assist and escort fleet later this year and is expected to serve the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach.



Crowley is a privately held, U.S.-owned and -operated maritime, energy and logistics solutions company serving commercial and government sectors with $3.4 billion in annual revenues, over 170 vessels mostly in the Jones Act fleet and approximately 7,000 employees around the world – employing more U.S. mariners than any other company.