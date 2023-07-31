2023 July 31 16:00

PhosAgro intends to double mineral mertilizer exports to Africa in three years

PhosAgro Group, one of the world’s largest producers of phosphate-based fertilizers, plans to double its fertilizer exports to Africa in the next three years, according to PhosAgro CEO Mikhail Rybnikov, who was speaking at the Russia–Africa Economic and Humanitarian Forum.



PhosAgro’s CEO emphasised that the Company supplies eco-efficient products that do not contain concentrations of cadmium or other toxic substances that are hazardous to human health or soils to some 100 countries around the world. At the same time, Africa is one of PhosAgro’s priorities for international development.

PhosAgro is the largest Russian supplier of fertilizers to Africa, accounting for 33% of Russia’s total fertilizer exports to the continent.

PhosAgro exports fertilizers to 21 African countries; the leading importers are South Africa, Senegal, Côte d’Ivoire, Mozambique and Tanzania.

The Company has increased deliveries to Africa by around 350% over the past five years – from 117.9 thousand tonnes in 2018 to 540.0 thousand tonnes in 2022. Over the past year, PhosAgro has increased its exports to Africa by a quarter.

In the next three years, the Company expects to double its exports yet again. One of the factors enabling the Company to expand its export potential to Africa will be the launch of a new plant in Volkhov, with a production capacity of a million tonnes, which is located near Baltic ports focused on exporting products to friendly countries.