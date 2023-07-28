2023 July 28 14:44

Vostochnaya Verf shipyard held flag-hoisting ceremony on fishing ship of Project 03140, Shantar

Three more ships of the series are under construction

On 28 July 2023, Vladivostok based Vostochnaya Verf shipyard held a flag-hoisting ceremony on fishing ship of Project 03140, Shantar. The is ship built to the class of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) under the order of Sever, a company of the Far East Crab Catchers Association, says RS.

Shantar is intended for catching crab, shrimp and fish; processing and freezing of the catch; storage of products and its transportation to a port.

The Project 03141 crab catcher main particulars: LOA: 63.27 m; Breadth: 10.6 m; Depth — 4.6 m; Gross capacity — 1,135 t; Displacement: 1,586 tonnes; speed — 12 knots. Class notation: KM(*) Ice2 (hull, machinery) (REF) fishing vessel. With its unlimited area of navigation the ship will be operated in the sea of Okhotsk and in the Bering Sea.

As of today, ships of Project 03140, Okhotsk, Ayan and Khabarovsk (built in 2021-2023) are in service in the Far East seas. Three more ships of the series are under construction with the RS order portfolio numbering 10 more crab catchers of this design.

The following representatives of RS took part in the ceremony: Pavel Shikhov, Director of the Far East Branch of Russian Maritime Register of Shipping; Andrey Surzhenko, Chief Inspection Engineer — head of the group for technical supervision of ships construction; RS inspectors in charge of the construction of ships at the shipyard – Andrey Solodilov and Nikolay Khekalo.

Vostochnaya Verf Shipyard (former name Vladivostok Shipyard, Shipyard No.602) was created in 1952 to build ships for the USSR Pacific Fleet and Border Service of the Far East region. The enterprise was incorporated in 1994. Vostochnaya Verf capabilities allow the shipyard to provide a complete scope of construction of ships with length of 120 m, breadth of 16 m, depth of 25 m and displacement of 3,500 tonnes.

Founded in 1913, Russian Maritime Register of Shipping (RS) is a world-renowned classification society that operates within all spheres of the of the maritime industry. The organization’s main objectives are to increase the safety standards of human life at sea, ensure the safe navigation of ships and the secure transportation of cargoes by sea and inland waterways, as well as to develop standards for environmental protection.