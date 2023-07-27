2023 July 27 10:02

RF President signed the Executive Order On Holding the Main Naval Parade in 2023

Image source: RF Defence Ministry

The Main Naval Parade will be held in Saint-Petersburg and Kronshtadt for the seventh time

Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed the Executive Order On Holding the Main Naval Parade in 2023.

“In commemoration of the Navy’s glorious victories, which made a significant contribution to the defence of the Fatherland, the President resolved to hold the Main Naval Parade in St Petersburg on July 30, 2023, on Navy Day, and an artillery salute at 10.30 pm Moscow time,” reads the document published on the official website of the Kremlin.

The preparation and holding of the Main Naval Parade have been entrusted to the Defence Ministry of the Russian Federation and other federal executive bodies determined by the Government of the Russian Federation. The Government of St Petersburg has been instructed to assist in the preparation and holding of the Main Naval Parade.

