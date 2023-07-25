2023 July 25 18:05

Smart Maritime Network and ClassNK launch Standardised Data Innovation Challenge for start-ups and entrepreneurs

Smart Maritime Network, a leading platform for digital transformation in the maritime industry, has announced the launch of the Standardised Data Innovation Challenge 2023 (SDIC’23) in collaboration with ClassNK.

SIDIC’23 aims to foster innovation and accelerate the adoption of standardised data practices within the maritime sector. Recognising the immense potential of leveraging data to drive operational efficiency and enhance decision-making processes, ClassNK and Smart Maritime Network have joined forces to facilitate this exciting opportunity for maritime start-ups and entrepreneurs.

The challenge invites individuals and companies from around the world to showcase their solutions, applications and technologies that can turn vessel operational data into business value, utilising standardised datasets collected from participating shipping companies and stored within the Internet of Ships Open Platform (IoS-OP). Innovations focused on categories such as GHG, navigation support, machinery maintenance prediction, ship management, and the blue economy are particularly welcome.

Shortlisted participants will have the chance to present their solutions to a panel of high-level judges at the Smart Maritime Network Tokyo conference on 30 August.

Selected challenge entrants will have the opportunity to develop their technologies in partnership with major Japanese shipping companies, including NYK, MOL, and K-Line, as a member of the IoS-OP for up to five years. Membership fees, worth more than €10,000, will be covered by the challenge hosts for the chosen companies.

In addition, the winners will also receive mentorship from experts within the IoS-OP consortium, gain access to further funding opportunities from participating stakeholders, and will be offered membership in the Smart Maritime Council. An advertising and marketing package worth over €10,000 will also be made available to the chosen applications to assist them in presenting their solutions to a global audience.



Smart Maritime Network (SMN) provides a platform to promote the benefits of enhanced integration and data sharing among stakeholders within the maritime and transport logistics sectors. Initiatives include the Smart Maritime Council, a membership body of maritime technology developers, vessel operators and other industry stakeholders that holds a global series of private meetings to discuss the development of a wider range of mutually beneficial partnerships on issues relating to compatibility, standardisation and harmonisation.

Established in 1899, ClassNK is a classification society dedicated to safety and environmental protection through third-party certification. ClassNK has conducted diverse technical services including surveys and classifications of ships and marine structures based on its own rules, international conventions on behalf of more than 100 flag states, management system certifications in line with ISO and other industry standards. ClassNK has committed to provide the industry with its full support to pave the way for digitalization and decarbonization challenges through the expanding certification service and R&D with industry partners.



IoS-OP is a universal platform consisting of rules established in the maritime industry and a data center. It was developed in order to enable the sharing of vessel operational data between stakeholders, the sale of usage rights to shipyards and manufacturers, and many other services without data providers losing profit. It is operated by Ship Data Center Co., Ltd. (ShipDC), a wholly owned subsidiary of ClassNK.