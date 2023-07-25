2023 July 25 11:28

Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation to deliver to RF Navy five new warships and three other vessels

This year, the company will complete sea trials for six warships and nine civil ships

Ak Bars Shipbuilding Corporation plans to deliver to the customer five new warships and three civil ships next year, RIA Novosti cites Renat Mistakhov, General Director of Ak Bars.

According to earlier statements, in 2023, Ak Bars will deliver to RF Navy four warships armed with the Kalibr missile systems: three small missile ships Karakurt and one small missile ship Buyan-М, of which Project 22800 ship Cyclone was delivered on July 12.

Besides, this year is to see the launching of two warships and five civil ships built by Ak Bars, as well as the completion of sea trials for six warships and nine civil ships.