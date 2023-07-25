2023 July 25 09:47

Detachment of Chinese Navy warships arrives in Vladivostok on business call

Detachment of Chinese Navy warships arrives in Vladivostok on business call, says press center of RF Defence Ministry. The host ship of the visit - the Pacific Fleet's large anti-submarine ship Admiral Tributs, destroyers Qiqihar and Guiyang, patrol ships Zaozhuang and Rizhao- moored at the main fleet berth in the centre of Primorye's capital. The integrated supply ship Taihu anchored at Vladivostok's inner roadstead.

The State Flags of the Russian Federation and the People's Republic of China were hoisted at the berth, the anthems of the two countries were sounded.

Speaking at the solemn meeting on the occasion of the arrival of the PLAN ships detachment to Vladivostok, the Deputy Commander of the Pacific Fleet Vice Admiral Denis Berezovskiy greeted the Chinese sailors and congratulated them on the successful completion of the 'North/Interaction - 2023' naval exercise.

During the business trip, which will last until 27 July, the Chinese sailors will be received by the Commander of the Pacific Fleet Admiral Victor Liina. The guests will tour the sights of Primorsky region's capital and take part in sports competitions together with Russian sailors.