2023 July 19 15:14

WinGD and Propulsion Analytics extend their collaboration to offer QUAD within WiDE

WinGD, a Swiss marine power company, and Propulsion Analytics (PA), a supplier of digital applications for maritime performance management and energy efficiency, will expand their collaboration to offer QUAD, a vessel performance analysis and decision support tool, within the WiDE platform, according to the company's release.

QUAD uses machine learning/AI on continuous vessel data to determine vessel hull/propeller fouling, determine current vessel performance, evaluate past and future vessel CII and aid in decisions which influence vessel fuel consumption, emissions and CII evolution. QUAD was built through extended work by PA with shipping companies and is currently used by several shipping companies worldwide.

The QUAD application utilises the WiDE data infrastructure installed onboard WinGD-powered vessels and requires no changes to the hardware onboard. This collaboration is part of a wider expansion of the WiDE platform to include expert solutions from different providers, leveraging the vessel connectivity and data in WiDE to provide additional value to WiDE customers beyond the engine performance analysis and fault diagnostics. QUAD, powered through WiDE, has already passed a successful one-year trial on a vessel, and is currently being evaluated through additional pilots in vessels using WiDE.



WinGD advances the decarbonisation of marine transportation through sustainable energy systems using the most advanced technologies in emissions reduction, fuel efficiency, hybridisation and digital optimisation.

Propulsion Analytics is an innovative company in the area of performance management, energy efficiency optimization and maintenance decision support for the maritime industry.