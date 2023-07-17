2023 July 17 11:25

Bunker sales volumes in Singapore slip back in June 2023

Bunker sales volumes in Singapore for June 2023 slipped back, but the drop was not enough to stop H1 marine fuel sales at the world's biggest bunkering hub by sales volume passing the 25 million mt mark and staying on course for a now usual annual bunker sales total of 50 million mt, according to Ship & Bunker.

The latest preliminary data released by the Singapore Maritime and Port Authority (MPA) indicates traditional bunker sales in June, including biofuel blends, totalled 3,915,000 mt, a decrease month-over-month of some 13%.

The total comprised 1,237,500 mt of HSFO, 2,358,800 mt of VLSFO and 283,500 mt of distillates.

Biofuel blends made up the remaining 35,300 mt of traditional bunker sales.

Calls for bunkers in June dipped 7.2% to 3,369, putting the average stem size for the month at 1,162 mt.

This is the lowest monthly average stem size since June 2021 and 7.1% lower than the average stem size of 1,251 mt witnessed over the previous 12 months.

MPA is now reporting monthly LNG bunker sales, which for June totalled 17,900 mt making it by far the strongest month of sales since monthly records began 18 months ago.

MPA now includes those LNG bunkers in its overall sales total, bringing June's official monthly sales for all products to 3,932,900 mt.

Readers keeping track of historical monthly volumes should note MPA have also added LNG sales into the totals for previous months, meaning revised bunker totals for several months across 2022 and 2023.

Looking at H1 2023 as a whole, LNG bunker sales for the period total 36,900 mt, far greater than the 16,300 mt sold in all of 2022. The highest LNG bunker sales in a year to date is 49,200 mt achieved in 2021.

For traditional bunkers, H1 2023 sales total 25,033,300 mt comprising 7,562,900 mt of HSFO, 15,369,000 mt of VLSFO, 1,909,300 mt of distillates, and 192,300 mt of biofuel blends.