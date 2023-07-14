PortNews’ Week 28 headlines summary
Ports and Hydraulic Engineering
- The shortage of railroad capacity in the Far East leads to an increase in the competitiveness of the Southern Sea Basin, and the handling figures in the North-West are also not at all as bad as one might expect.
- Cargo throughput at Russian seaports increased by 10.5% in January-June.
- FESCO Grain Terminal obtained the status of a priority investment project of the Far Eastern Federal District.
- The Central District Court of Kaliningrad recovered part of the shares of KMTP to the state.
Shipping and Logistics
- Maxim Kulinko, Deputy Head of the Directorate of the Northern Sea Route of the Rosatom State Corporation, in an interview with IAA PortNews told about digitization of shipping via the Northern Sea Route.
- Vladimir Putin signed the law on autonomous shipping.
- Mikhail Mishustin gave additional instructions for the development of the Northern Sea Route.
- The Russian Government has amended the rules for granting subsidies for seaborne transportation to the Kaliningrad region.
- The first FSU was delivered to Bechevinskaya Bay in Kamchatka.
- The Transit company’s vessel makes her maiden call at the port of Da Nang, Vietnam.
- Rates for seaborne traffic to Asian countries in June 2023 drops 30-35% – Bank of Russia.
- Half-year traffic volume via Trans-Caspian International Transport Route jumps 77.2% to 1.3 million tonnes.
- Rosmorport deployed fifth vessel on the Port of Ust-Luga – Port of Kaliningrad route.
- A draft of amendments to the Standard Scheme for Passing the State Border of the Russian Federation at Sea and River Checkpoints has been published.
Shipbuilding and Ship Repair
- Russian Government approves the New Composite Materials comprehensive scientific and technical programme.
- The government is considering expansion of the country’s shipbuilding programme – Mishustin.
- RS creates a database of manufacturers with their own production.
- Russian Ministry of Industry & Trade developed a package of financial support measures for USC shipbuilding enterprises – Mr. Manturov.
- KMZ repaires a ship unit for the Khabarovsk Shipyard.
- Gorodets Ship Repair and Shipbuilding Corporation launches non-self-propelled trailing suction dredger Tobol.
- Samara Shipyard delivers a survey boat of RDB 66.62 series to Belomorkanal Administration.
- Zvezdochka Shipyard manufactures a set of 3 MW Ice 3 rudder propellers.
- Scope of work of shipbuilding and ship repair enterprises based in Primorsky Territory rises 2.3 times to RUB 96.8 billion over the last 4 years.
Bunker Market
- IMO has decided on its GHG emissions goals, with the methanol fuel agenda being pushed globally
Resignations and appointments
- The Federal Fishery Agency’s new deputy head to oversee the activities of the fishing fleet and ports.