2023 July 10 13:22

Modal 3 launches direct rail services between Rotterdam and Magdeburg

Starting in June, Modal 3 will run twice a week back and forth between Rotterdam and Magdeburg in central Germany. It is the first time the German logistics service provider has launched a direct train shuttle to Rotterdam, according to the Port of Rotterdam's release.

The container shuttle leaves Rotterdam on Sundays and Wednesdays and arrives in Magdeburg on Mondays and Thursdays respectively. In Rotterdam, it can serve all container terminals on Maasvlakte. First and last mile transport in both Magdeburg and Rotterdam are also offered, thanks in part to Modal 3’s own trucking service in Germany.

The rail operator is Raillogix, which uses the inhouse railfreight carrier Rail Force One and the wagons of Railrelease. In turn, all these companies are part of Rail Innovators Group, a partner in the project.



Analysis by Routescanner shows that on this route every train of 96 TEU that drives back and forth once a week saves more than 3 million kilos of CO2 emissions annually compared to transport by truck.



