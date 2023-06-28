2023 June 28 15:58

Rosmorport set to use unmanned technologies in hydrographic works in the port of Vladivostok

Unmanned underwater vehicles are also used in the water area of Kaliningrad seaway canal and for construction of Pionersky terminal

FSUE Rosmorport introduces unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) in hydrographic works, Kirill Gaida, Deputy Director for Safety, FSUE Rosmorport, told at the I Hydrographic Conference. The event participants were demonstrated a hydrographic unit based on an unmanned underwater vehicle with a singlebeam echosounder able to operate autonomously for 8 hours. The unit will be used in the water area of the port of Vladivostok for providing hydrographic support in the course of maintenance dredging, says Rosmorport.

The company is currently introducing unmanned underwater vehicles for optimization of works on depth control in water areas of seaports and at the approaches to them to ensure safety and to provide hydrographic support of main dredging. A hydrographic unit based on an unmanned underwater vehicle with a singlebeam echosounder is an innovative solution for depth measurements. It is being used in in the water area of Kaliningrad seaway canal and at the construction site of an international sea terminal for cruise and passenger vessels at Pionersky.

“The use of UUV with hydrographic equipment will let FSUE Rosmorport organize permanent monitoring of depths in the water areas of seaports and on approaches to them with critical depth under keel. Besides, this will significantly reduce the company's expenses for deployment of hydrographic boats, as well as increase the mobility of hydrographic forces,” said Kirill Gaida.

In 2019, Rosmorport held tests to obtain experience in a-navigation involving the dredger Redut and the dredging barge Rabochaya.

a-navigation equipment is also being installed on the Marshall Rokossovsky and General Chernyakhovsky ferries operating on Ust-Luga – Kaliningrad line.

The autonomous navigation system installed on ferries is intended for automatic analysis of the navigation situation, navigation of vessels along a given route in automatic and remote control modes, making decisions on vessel maneuvering, and collection of data from shipboard.

A center for remote control of innovative ferries will be established in Saint-Petersburg. It will ensure monitoring of the navigation situation, control of the ferries’ key parameters including the operation of the power unit, as well as remote control of ferries in the sea.

The I Hydrographic Conference was held in Saint-Petersburg on 27 June 2023. It marked the 90th anniversary of Hydrographic Company (part of Rosatom). The conference participants discussed the achievements of the domestic hydrographic industry, its development prospects and possible formats of international cooperation. Special attention was paid to hydrographic works on the Northern Sea Route.

IAA PortNews was the Conference Partner.

Photos by IAA PortNews and from the website of Rosmorport