2023 May 11 17:12

Bottleneck sections of Russia’s Arctic IWW to be reduced by 6.1 thousand kilometers

Implementation of the planned measures will increase the capacity of inland water ways by almost 4 million tonnes

Bottleneck sections of inland water ways in Russia’s Arctic will be reduced by 6.1 thousand kilometers by implementation of the planned measures aimed at increasing the capacity of inland water ways by almost 4 million tonnes, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Poshivai, Deputy Minister of Transport of the Russian Federation, as saying at the Federation Council meeting.

According to the speaker, the total length of inland water ways in the Arctic is 13.3 thousand kilometers. Lena basin is among the busiest ones. The scope of dredging in the basin totals about 1 million cbm per year.

In 2023, dredging works are to be performed at 62 locations of the Lena, Yana and Kolyma rivers in order to enhance their throughput capacity. Thus, the length of the limiting sections will be reduced by almost 5.2 thousand kilometers. Besides, construction of four dredgers for Lena Basin Administration is planned for 2025-2035. Some of them will have a capacity of up to 4,000 cbm per hour.

Aleksandr Poshivai also told about the implementation of measures on organization of year-round passage of vessels and reduction of limiting sections in the Dvina-Pechora Basin.