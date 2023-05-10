2023 May 10 10:20

Dredging fleet deployed for operation on Volga-Caspian Canal expanded to 12 units

Rosmorport commenced construction of protection facilities at the sea part of the canal

Rosmorport has increased the fleet of dredgers involved in the operations on the Volga-Caspian Canal to 12 units: dredgers Beluyana and Caspiy joined 10 vessels deployed in April.

According to the statement, two more units will be deployed in May.

Apart from the dredgers, the works on the canal are conducted involving 23 supports vessels including 11 units run by Rosmorport.

Rosmorport has commenced the construction of protection facilities at the sea part of the canal. They will be built at the sections most affected by siltation (106 — 135 km and 144.5 — 149 km). The first phase is to be completed in autumn 2023.

Work at the strategically important facility is carried out around the clock under favorable weather conditions. In order to fulfill the task set by President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin on ensuring the passage of vessels with a draft of at least 4.5 m along the VCSSC by the end of 2023, FSUE “Rosmorport” provides the fleet involved in the development of the VCSSC with all the necessary related materials and equipment for its smooth operation.