2023 April 27 17:27

Rosmorport standard for information modeling in design of seaports infrastructure facilities approved

The standard was developed by the enterprise under an agreement with TAZMAR LLC

FSUE “Rosmorport” standard “Information modeling and requirements for information models submitted for verification to FAI “Glavgosexpertiza of Russia”. StO 14649425-0012-2023” has been approved. The standard was developed by the enterprise under an agreement with TAZMAR LLC in order to ensure regulatory and methodological readiness for the implementation of information modeling in the design of infrastructure facilities of seaports.

The standard is intended for use by FSUE “Rosmorport”, including its separate structural divisions, performers, contractors (design and construction organizations), as well as operating organizations for methodological support of the projects implementation process using information modeling tools. The standard regulates the procedure for determining and clarifying design and operational tasks, unifies the rules for joint work with the information model of a capital construction facility at various stages of its life cycle.

Thus, the standard describes measures for the organization of work on the part of FSUE “Rosmorport” as a customer in terms of the formation of requirements for an information model, organization of joint work with the designer, project management, quality of design solutions and information models.

While information modeling technologies have been used for a relatively long time in civil engineering and there has been accumulated experience for making changes to the existing regulatory framework, yet such tools have not been widely used for hydraulic engineering construction at the moment. In this regard, the adaptation of the provisions of the standards and rules, governing the use of information modeling tools in urban planning, to the goals and objectives of FSUE “Rosmorport” has required additional consultations with representatives of developers of domestic software (Askon LLC, Nanosoft Razrabotka LLC, SiSoft JSC).

The introduction of information modeling tools is expected to contribute to the fulfillment of the strategic goals of FSUE “Rosmorport” by reducing the time required to prepare initial permits for design and survey work in the interests of the enterprise, the design of construction (reconstruction) and capital repairs.

Also, the introduction of technologies will facilitate obtaining an electronic version of design estimates and working documentation and visualize the technical and economic model of the project, monitor the progress of its implementation, schedules and financing of work, promptly identify and predict calendar schedule delays and address them, and, if necessary, initiate changes to the design documentation and coordinate them with expert bodies and the state customer. In addition, it will be possible to promptly make economically sound decisions on current and major repairs at the stage of operation of the marine transport infrastructure facility.