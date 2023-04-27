2023 April 27 18:25

Stockholm Norvik Port is officially inaugurated by HM The King and HRH The Crown Princess

Sweden's newest freight port opened for business already in 2020. The opening, however, was just when the pandemic was at its height, which meant that the official opening ceremony had to be postponed. On 26 April 2023 it was finally time for His Majesty The King and Her Royal Highness The Crown Princess to visit Stockholm Norvik Port and ceremonially cut the ribbon, according to the company's release.



Stockholm Norvik Port is a brand new RoRo and container port with the best possible location in the Baltic Sea. Short approach lanes and efficient transport links provide direct access to one of the most rapidly growing regions in Europe.