2023 April 27 11:05

Five California seaports sign agreement on data system development

Five California seaports – the Port of Los Angeles along with the ports of Long Beach, Oakland, Hueneme and San Diego – signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) in Sacramento, launching the California Port Data Partnership alongside state and federal partners, according to the Port of Los Angeles's release.

The MOU outlines an agreement among the five ports to jointly advance computerized and cloud-based data interoperability with a common goal of supporting improved freight system resilience, goods movement efficiency, emissions reduction, and economic competitiveness.



Over the past months California’s five ports and state officials have held biweekly roundtables to develop the framework for the MOU.

The MOU and partnership will serve as the basis of cooperation for the $27 million in grant funds from the California Governor's Office of Business and Economic Development (GO-Biz) for port data system development and emerging data aggregation and analysis efforts that support freight and supply chain resiliency. The funds were included in the Budget Act of 2022 which included a historic multi-billion-dollar state investment in California’s goods movement and supply chain sectors.



The Port of Los Angeles is North America’s leading trade gateway and has ranked as the No. 1 container port in the United States for 23 consecutive years. In 2022, the Port facilitated $311 billion in trade and handled a total of 9.9 million container units, the second busiest calendar year in the Port’s 116-year history. San Pedro Bay port complex operations and commerce facilitate one in nine jobs across the Southern California counties of Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Ventura.